Rwanda: Police, Artists and Scribes Discuss Community Policing

Rwanda National Police has commended the role local artistes and the media fraternity play in informing and sensitizing Rwandans on "responsible and inclusive policing."

This was said the on Wednesday Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) in charge of Administration and Personnel, Juvenal Marizamunda during a consultative meeting that brought police together with the artistes through their forum, Anti-Crime Ambassadors.

The meeting was held at police headquarters in Kacyiru.

The workshop aimed at strengthening collaboration in policing as set out under the existing agreement between RNP and the Anti-crime Ambassadors.

The forum is made up of over 30 members who include musicians, comedians, gospel musicians, movie actors, producers and journalists.

Marizamunda thanked them for using their talents and professions to raise awareness against crime, and supporting the police efforts to ensure safety, security and respect to the rule of law.

"Police values your contribution in anti-crime awareness, and believe that if this partnership is sustained, the end result will be enormous, and this workshop will draw a common roadmap and understanding towards that line," he said.

"A collective understanding, approach and voice, is what community policing means to ensure that our country remains safe from all sorts of crime... for the social wellbeing of the people and an ingredient to sustainable development," he added.

"Your talents are both tools for transformation and development; continue to use your celebrity platforms to spread messages of peace and security, for without which you cannot hold music concerts and other personal development activities."

The artistes and media practitioners pledged to utilize community policing methods to raise awareness about the dangers of crime.

Emery Gatsinzi known by stage name Riderman noted that it was high time the youth shunned the habit of drug abuse and excessive alcohol consumption.

"I urge all my supporters and all Rwandans, especially the youth who are the majority involved, to desist from abuse of illicit drugs and alcohol. These drugs are both illegal and criminal, but they are also harmful to users. We are lucky to have a country that values our wellbeing, which we shouldn't take lightly," Riderman said.

Anita Pendo, a presenter at Rwanda Broadcasting Agency (RBA) pledged to utilize her shows and other platforms to "warn and advise people on the dangers of crime and everyone's responsibility in policing and ensuring safety of their neighbourhoods."

Last week, the group engaged residents of Nyarugenge Sector in Nyarugenge District in fighting drug abuse, and reporting drug dealers.

The partnership between RNP and the anti-crime ambassadors focuses on crime prevention, raising awareness against drug-related crimes, human trafficking, radicalism, gender based violence and child abuse.