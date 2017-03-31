30 March 2017

Nigeria: Ex-Super Eagles Coach, Paul Hamilton, Is Dead

Paul Hamilton
By Tunde Eludini

The death of a former Super Eagles Coach, Paul Hamilton, has been confirmed.

The 75-year-old coach died at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, on Thursday.

The Nigeria Football Federation has paid glowing tributes to the former Nigeria player and coach, who died after a protracted illness.

Sanusi Mohammed, NFF General Secretary, said: "We are in terrible shock. 'Wonderboy' Hamilton was a perfect gentleman in the real sense of the word, despite being a former international player for Nigeria and a Chief Coach of the senior national team.

"He worked very hard and with his whole heart for Nigeria in all spheres, as a player, a coach and as an administrator. The Nigeria football family will miss him dearly."

Mr. Hamilton, who played for the senior national team in the 1960s and early 1970s, including featuring in the football tournament at the 1968 Olympic Games in Mexico City, died in the early hours of Thursday.

He was said to have been diagnosed of heart and kidney related health issues some months ago, and had his right leg amputated earlier this year.

