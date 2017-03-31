Photo: Magati Obebo/The Nation

Nasa co-principal Raila Odinga (second left) arrives for the last day of the Lake Region Health Conference at Kisii University on March 30, 2017.

The National Super Alliance (Nasa) is not falling apart, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga said on Thursday.

Mr Odinga maintained that his Nasa co-principal, Wiper Democratic Movement - Kenya party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, will not quit.

Speaking in Kisii, the former Prime Minister said the four principals were inseparable and it was untrue that Mr Musyoka might bolt if he is not named the coalition's presidential candidate in this year's General Election.

"I spoke to Kalonzo this morning and he assured me that he is still committed to the alliance," said Mr Odinga.

And in Nairobi, three Members of Parliament from Wiper and their counterpart from ODM disowned National Assembly Minority Leader Francis Nyenze's statement that the Musyoka-led party will quit Nasa if the former Vice-President is not named the flagbearer.

Wiper MPs Robert Mbui (Kathiani) and Patrick Makau (Mavoko) and Machakos Woman Representative Susan Musyoka, as well as Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma (ODM), asked members of the coalition's National Co-ordinating Committee to be careful in their utterances.

Mr Kaluma said: "There is no cause for alarm.

"The contestations are based on party positions. Let us be careful as to what we speak about.

"Any of the four principals can lead Kenya better than Uhuru Kenyatta and that's why that committee has representatives from all four parties."

Mr Kaluma asked the committee members, including Mr Nyenze, to watch what they say outside the meeting rooms.

He said another meeting of the committee will be held on Friday.

Earlier this week, Mr Nyenze gave the coalition seven days to convene a meeting of the committee or face a Wiper walk-out.

The Kitui West MP said Nasa (National Super Alliance) would then be referred to as the "Nyanza Super Alliance".

Mr Mbui said Mr Nyenze was not speaking on behalf of the party.

"That was a personal statement," said Mr Mbui. "It was unprocedural and made in haste."

Ms Musyoka said: "What Nyenze said was out of excitement.

"Anyone saying they would want Mr Musyoka named flagbearer is right but we are in Nasa to stay."

Mr Kaluma said the coalition still has a lot of time in its hands before the deadline for the submission of the name of its presidential candidate.

On Wednesday, Mr Nyenze had accused the coalition of deliberately delaying the naming of the flagbearer as a tactic.

"We are getting tired, time is running out and it's looking like a scheme to wait until the last minute and our candidate is locked out," said Mr Nyenze.

Wiper's top officials later said Mr Nyenze had been mandated to speak as a member of the National Co-ordinating Committee.

In Kisumu, Mr Nyenze's deputy in the House, Gem MP Jakoyo Midiwo, asked his boss to stop causing tension in Nasa over the flagbearer.

DISHEARTENING REMARKS

Mr Midiwo described remarks that Mr Musyoka must be the Nasa torch bearer in the August 8 polls as disheartening. He told Mr Nyenze to stop issuing ultimatums.

"Let Nyenze know that even politicians in ODM, Amani National Congress and Ford-Kenya want their leaders to be Nasa flagbearer but have kept quiet to ensure the best principal flies the flag," Mr Midiwo said.

Speaking on a vernacular radio station's morning talk show on Thursday, Mr Midiwo said there were procedures Nasa's 12-member committee outlined in finding the flagbearer and asked leaders to follow it.

"Kalonzo cannot win the presidential election alone unless he gets support from the other three principals," said Mr Midiwo.

In Machakos, Mr Nyenze's warning has raised a storm in the party's Ukambani stronghold with leaders cautioning against it.

Mr Mbui, who is also the Wiper Organising Secretary, said Mr Nyenze did not speak on behalf of the party.

"What Mr Nyenze said was his constitutional right but the party position is stated by its officials," said Mr Mbui by phone.

A resident of Masinga Constituency, Mr Robert Nzivo, posted on a WhatsApp group his call on Machakos Senator Johnson Muthama to declare his stand and give the Kamba people a clear direction on the issue.

Report by John Ngirachu, Stephen Muthini, Barack Oduor and Elgar Machuka.