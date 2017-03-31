Lilongwe — A 33-year-old Malawian woman was on Friday March 24, 2017 was arrested at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) for attempting to externalize foreign currency.

KIA Public Relations Officer (PRO) Sapulain Chitonde said the money in the suspect's possession were 20, 600 Rands which after exchanging them in local currency would be about K1 million.

Chitonde identified the suspect as Jessie Kumwembe Ndivale, an employee of Ulendo Travel Group Company in Lilongwe.

"Kumwembe Ndivale was arrested at the Departures Lounge before boarding a Malawian Airlines to South Africa on her personal trip," he explained.

According to Chitonde, the suspect was searched by police officers manning the searching point and was found with the above mentioned money. After being asked to produce supporting documents, she failed hence her arrest.

He said in attempt to secure herself from police custody the suspect told the CID Officers to have the documents from Victoria Bureau which is in Old Town Lilongwe but were left at home and is willing to surrender them to Police.

"A go ahead was given and the supporting documents from the said Bureau were fake," he said, adding, "currently Kumwembe Ndivale is in Police bail waiting police to finalize investigations and will appear before Court to answer charges of illegal Possession of foreign currency and attempting to externalize Forex."

Kumwembe Ndivale hails from Tabu Village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Malemia in Zomba district.