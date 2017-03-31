Kenya: Elders Say They'll Curse Herders Killing People in Isiolo, Laikipia

Photo: Vivian Jebet/The Nation

Elders and herders after a peace meeting in Lokusero, Laikipia County on March 30, 2017. The elders have vowed to curse herders who kill people during raids.

Elders from two warring pastoralist communities in Isiolo and Laikipia counties have vowed to curse herders who will kill people during raids.

Their threat follows three weeks of peace talks organised by the Northern Rangeland Trust (NRT) between elders and herders from Samburu and Maasai communities living along the Isiolo-Laikipia border.

The elders who met at Nadungoru on Wednesday admitted that the two-year conflict is as a result of drought, illicit firearms and illegal grazing by herders.

Mr Lela Kinyaga, a Maasai elder, said herders from the two communities have engaged in deadly fights over grazing areas, where eight people have so far been killed.

"Elders have agreed to curse any herder who will kill people using their illegal firearms. We want this to be a lesson to others," he said.

He said the elders resorted to cursing due to increased tension between the two communities.

He accused herders from Isiolo of invading the Il Ngwesi Conservancy without following proper procedures laid down by the elders.

300 FLEE

At least 300 people have fled Nadongoru following recent clashes and have pitched camp at Lokusero in Laikipia County.

The elders also agreed that herders grazing their livestock in the conservancy should vacate immediately due to increased tension.

Displaced women and children who have resettled in different parts of Laikipia County want the government to flush out armed bandits to enable them return to their homes.

Mr Kinyaga also said elders want all animals stolen from both communities recovered and returned to their owners.

About 50 animals are said to have been stolen by bandits.

Mr Francis Lekurtut, a herder from the Samburu community, said animals from Kipsing, Leparua and Ndongoru were at a risk of dying due to the prevailing drought.

NRT Peace Coordinator Josephine Ekiru was hopeful that the three-week deliberation will make the warring pastoralists co-exist peacefully.