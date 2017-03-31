Kenya: Legendary Athlete Paul Tergat to Battle Kipchoge for Nock Presidency

Legendry long distance runner Paul Tergat has officially declared his candidature for the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (Nock) presidency.

Tergat, who won the World Cross Country Championships senior men's title a record five times, said in a statement that it's a high time Kenyan sports were taken to a different level in terms of quality in administration and management.

Tergat, who won Kenya two silver medals in 10,000m at the 1996 Atlanta and 2000 Sydney Olympic games, said his vast experience both on track and administration makes him the right person to spearhead Nock.

Tergat is set to challenge incumbent President Kipchoge Keino, who has declared his intentions to defend his position. Also touted to run for the top position is Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) President Waithaka Kioni.

"For a long time, I have watched from the periphery in as far as the management of sports is concerned. At times, I have played a peripheral role just to ensure that the interests of athletes are taken care of," said Tergat, the former World marathon record holder.

"However, time has come for me to lead from the front and it's an idea I have thought of very carefully and consulted widely, too."