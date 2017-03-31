30 March 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Legendary Athlete Paul Tergat to Battle Kipchoge for Nock Presidency

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ayumba Ayodi

Legendry long distance runner Paul Tergat has officially declared his candidature for the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (Nock) presidency.

Tergat, who won the World Cross Country Championships senior men's title a record five times, said in a statement that it's a high time Kenyan sports were taken to a different level in terms of quality in administration and management.

Tergat, who won Kenya two silver medals in 10,000m at the 1996 Atlanta and 2000 Sydney Olympic games, said his vast experience both on track and administration makes him the right person to spearhead Nock.

Tergat is set to challenge incumbent President Kipchoge Keino, who has declared his intentions to defend his position. Also touted to run for the top position is Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) President Waithaka Kioni.

"For a long time, I have watched from the periphery in as far as the management of sports is concerned. At times, I have played a peripheral role just to ensure that the interests of athletes are taken care of," said Tergat, the former World marathon record holder.

"However, time has come for me to lead from the front and it's an idea I have thought of very carefully and consulted widely, too."

Kenya

High Court Stops Arrest of Mombasa Governor Joho

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho has obtained orders stopping the police and the Director of Public Prosecutions from… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.