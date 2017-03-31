31 March 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Tsholotsho Move Base

By Thupeyo Muleya

BEITBRIDGE PREMIERSHIP side Tsholotsho have said their decision to relocate to Beitbridge was a business one and they will try to charm their new fans tomorrow when they host Hwange at Dulivhadzimu.

The club have been based in Bulawayo playing their games at White City or Luveve.

Dulivhadzimu, with an estimated capacity of 6 000, was home to relegated side Border Strikers.

Tsholotsho chairman Mlamuli Phiri said yesterday they hope to see the club remaining viable with the move.

"You will note that Beitbridge has no team in the PSL this season following the relegation of Border Strikers.

"We are bringing top-flight football to the soccer-loving town and our research shows that last season they (Border Strikers) were among top PSL cash cows in gate takings.

"It is important that we boost our revenue base. It's a win-win situation for supporters and ourselves if we use Dulivhadzimu Stadium as our home during the 2017 season.

"Further, you will note that though we hail from Tsholotsho we have no ideal stadium to play PSL games while it is also good to spread football across the country."

Phiri said they we very confident they will attract a lot of fans.

They are under the guidance of head coach Farai Tawachera.

