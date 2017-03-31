Kenya: Gor Mahia Coach Returns

Gor Mahia coach Jose Marcelo Ferreira has resumed duty after a four-day strike last week.

He will be in the dugout on Sunday when K'Ogalo face Western Stima at Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

The Gor, Stima clash is one of the nine fixtures on the cards in the expanded 18-team competition which resumes this weekend after a fortnight long international break.

During this period which 16 players from this SportPesa Premier League were summoned for national team duty against Uganda and DR Congo.

Ferreirra a Brazilian international who also uses the alias Ze Maria, downed his tools last week and in an interview with Nation Sport at that time confirmed he was looking to "settle some sticking issues with the management" before resuming work.

"We have since settled everything with him. He was disappointed that we had delayed refunding him money he used for his return air tickets and visa on his last trip to Brazil. I can confirm to you that he will be in charge of the game against Stima," Gor's organizing secretary Judith Nyangi said.

At the same time, this clash pitting the deposed league champions against Stima will place rising youngster Kenneth Muguna on the spotlight.

The explosive Gor 20-year-old attacking midfielder, who scored the lone goal in the team's last engagement against Zoo Kericho and has earned a national call up, is set to line up against the club that nurtured him over the the past two seasons.

Muguna quit Stima for Gor in December in a Sh1 million deal.

"I have a strong attachment for them (Stima) but I am a professional. I will give my best for Gor Mahia only that if I score I wont celebrate," the youngster told Nation Sport.