Zimbabwe: Young Golfers On the Brink

ZIMBABWE'S boys and girls golf teams are on the verge of qualifying, for the fourth time in the Toyota Junior Golf Championships in Yokohama, Japan in June.

The Zimbabwean boys' team of David Amm, Tafadzwa Nyamukondiwa, Justin Kersten and Thompson Masiya and the girls team of Danielle Bekker, Emily Jones and Margaret Nyamukondiwa are lying second to South Africa going into today's final round.

The BancABC Africa Golf Confederation Junior Golf Team Championship, which is the qualifier for the World Championship, got underway on Tuesday and will finish today with a closing ceremony.

Both local teams are behind powerhouse South Africa whose boys' team will be qualifying for a record 19th time.

In individual performances, South Africa's Lucca Filippi is still in charge after he took his overall tally to five-under.

The event has seen 13 nations bringing their boys teams and four girls sides.

Speaking ahead of today's final round, Zimbabwean golfer Amm said they were looking forward to make one final charge.

"I am happy we are almost there, but we will not lose focus until the final hole. We have improved immensely as we would have been trailing South Africa by several shots in the past, but I am happy that we managed to contain them.

"Everyone has contributed a lot and as a team we are going to finish on a high note.

"The course and weather has been favourable to us and we looking forward to Japan," said Amm.

Tournament co-ordinator Mike Baylis urged fans to come and support the country's future golf stars.

Team results after round three

(1) South Africa -6, (2) Zimbabwe +9, (3) Reunion Island +41, (4) Uganda +47, (5) Morocco +55, (6) Zambia +84, (7) Kenya +93, (8) Mauritius +105, (9) Tunisia +109, (10) Namibia +114, (10) Malawi +114, (12) Botswana +214

Individual results:

Boys

(1) Luca Filippi RSA -8, (2) Jayden Schaper RSA 0, (3) David Amm Zimbabwe 1, (4) Christo Lamprecht RSA 2, (5) Justin Kersten Zimbabwe 6, (6) Garrick Higgo RSA 6, (7) Alexandre Lasalarte Reunion 8, (8) Tafadzwa Nyamukondiwa Zimbabwe 9, (9) David Kamulinda Uganda 11, (10) Antoine Sale Reunion 12

Girls

(1) Kajal Mistry RSA -3, (2) Simone Henriques RSA 1, (3) Kaleigh Telfer RSA 13, (4) Daniel Bekker Zimbabwe 26, (5) Kellie Wahito Gachanga Kenya