NAMIBIA's cricket team will conclude an exceptional season in the Cricket South Africa series by playing Northerns in the CSA Provincial One Day Challenge final at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Sunday.

Their path to the final was mired in confusion and incredibly, it was only during their final group match against Boland last weekend, that they found out that they could make the final.

Namibia was leading Group B of the competition, but according to team manager Andre Schmidlin, they were under the impression that a complicated Cross Pool system applied, in which not all the results counted, but only some results against certain "Cross Pool" teams, and under this system Namibia would not have made the final.

"I called CSA about a month ago and asked them if they are using the Pool system or the Cross Pool system, and was informed that it was the Cross Pool system," he said.

"But when we were playing Boland last weekend I heard from the third umpire that we would make the final if we win. I immediately phoned the tournament director of CSA and he confirmed that the Pool system was being used and that we would make the final if we beat Boland. It was a complete and utter surprise for us," he said.

Luckily Namibia was already in a strong position against Boland and the new information did not have much of an effect on the outcome of the match.

"I told our captain Sarel Burger about the new developments during a drinks break and then the boys kicked up a gear and closed the game off," he added.

Namibia went on to complete a resounding 77-run victory after scoring 234 runs for eight wickets in their 50 overs and then dismissing Boland for 157.

The result put Namibia at the top of Pool B on 27 points, followed by Eastern Province on 24 and Easterns on 21 points, while Northerns topped Group A on 40 points, followed by KwaZulu Natal on 30 and North West on 27 points.

Namibia will now take on Northerns in the final on Sunday and Schmidlin said they were excited and looking forward to the encounter.

"For us its obviously very exciting to be in the final for the first time and we are looking forward to the match. We beat Northerns during the group stages, but they can possibly also strengthen their team with players from their Titans franchise," he said.

Northerns have been in excellent form this season and have reached the final of all three of South Africa's domestic competitions.

Besides the CSA Provincial One Day final against Namibia, they have also reached the final of the Sunfoil 3-Day Cup which they will contest against Free State next weekend, while their franchise side, the Titans will play the Warriors in the final of the Momentum One Day Cup today.

Northerns could strengthen their team to play Namibia on Sunday, but Schmidlin said it did not concern them too much.

"We have played and beaten some top sides this season. Against Free State we faced two of the world's fastest bowlers in Marchant de Lange and Duanne Olivier but we still managed to beat them, so we are confident in our abilities," he said.

Schmidlin said they would approach the match like any other.

"For us it's just another match and we have kept as close as possible to the same team that we have used during the season," he said.

The team includes a strong batting line-up with batting down to number nine, and a versatile bowling attack that includes pace, seam and spin bowlers.

The Namibian team is as follows:

Stephen Baard, LP van der Westhuizen, JP Kotze, Craig Williams, Lohan Louwrens, Sarel Burger (captain), Zane Green (wicket keeper), Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, Bernard Scholtz, Danie van Schoor and Zhivago Groenewald.