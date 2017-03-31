31 March 2017

Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (Beijing)

Egypt's Sisi to Visit Saudi Arabia in April

Tagged:

Related Topics

Cairo — Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi is scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia in April at the invitation of King Salman, Egyptian official MENA news agency reported.

The report said that Saudi ambassador to Cairo and permanent representative at the UN, Ahmed Qattan, welcomed President Sisi's coming visit to the kingdom and said "it is going to be a successful visit."

Qattan said in a statement in Cairo on Thursday that the talks between Salman and Sisi at the Arab summit on Wednesday were distinguished and overwhelmed by the spirit of harmony, understanding and brotherliness.

"The coming period will witness further cooperation in all political, economic, development, cultural and educational fields between the two close countries," MENA quoted Qattan as saying.

Relations between Cairo and Riyadh have been going through ups and downs over the past year, which are believed to be related to their different visions on the Syrian and Yemeni crises.

Egypt

Egypt Snubs Nile Sharing Agreement, Asks for More Time

Egyptian authorities on Monday, yet again, requested for more time to "consult widely" on the terms and implications of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.