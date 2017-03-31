Nigeria: Military Admits Real Boko Haram Leader, Shekau, Still Alive

Abuja — The military has confirmed the statement made by the Minister of Defence earlier in the week that the many faces of Abubakar Shekau as factional leader of Boko Haram terrorists have misled them, even as the real suspect is alive.

Director of Defence Information, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, made this known yesterday in Abuja at the monthly media parley with Defence correspondents that they were yet to get the real sect leader, as the many faces of the terrorists' leader have remained misleading.

"But we are aware, and have come to know that the real Shekau is yet to be apprehended. If you remember, when Osama bin Laden was killed, they went further to do a DNA test."It is because there are so many faces of Shekau that brought the mix-up, but the real Shekau is yet to be caught, and we will get him," Enenche said.

Besides, the Defence Headquarters has urged the Federal Government to speed up action on the proposed regularisation of the illegal refineries in the Niger Delta region.

Enenche also gave analysis of the various military operations across the different regions of the country and how they have assisted in curbing the attending security threats in the region.

He said: "The current operation in the South-South and South- East of the country by the Nigerian military's Operation Delta Safe has stemmed the activities of oil thieves and other criminalities in the Niger Delta region".

"In this regard, several illegal refineries and other illegal bunkering activities have been curtailed. The operation is on-going. It is hoped that with the proposal of the Federal Government to encourage illegal refiners to regularise and legalise their ventures, there would be a reduction, if not eradication of this economic crime, among the other criminalities in the Niger Delta region. It will, therefore, bear positively on Operation Delta Safe."