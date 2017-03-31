Nigeria: Court Vacates Order Against Premiere of Omoni Oboli's 'Okafor's Law'

A Federal High Court in Lagos yesterday vacated the interim order it issued on March 24, 2017 stopping the premiere of a movie titled: "Okafor's Law".Justice Ibrahim Buba had given an ex parte order halting the planned premiere of the movie at the IMAX Cinema in Lagos.

The judge issued the orders following an ex parte motion filed by Raconteur Production Ltd on behalf of a Canada based script writer, Mr. Jude Idada seeking same reliefs.

Joined as defendants in the suit are Dioni Visions Entertainment Ltd, Omoni Oboli and The Filmone Limited. The court had issued the orders suspending the release and launch of the film in any movie theatre or Cinema house on March 31, pending the determination of a motion on notice before the court.

The judge had also issued an Anton piller Order (order to enter and seize) to seize all copies, materials, projections or infringing materials, relating to the subject matter.

Following argument by counsel to Oboli, the defendant, Augustine Alegeh (SAN) said the court lifted the order and now paved the way for the scheduled premiere of the movie.

Idada had laid claim to "Okafor's Law" as his intellectual property and had accused Oboli of copyright infringement.