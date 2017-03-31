Uganda: Morning Down Pour Leaves City Residents Stranded

Kampala — A heavy down pour that started last night has left many people in the city stranded, with many homes flooded.

Transport in the city suburbs has been affected for those intending to leave their homes for work.

According to available information, affected places include Nakulabye, Mutundwe, Ntinda, Gayaza, Nansana, Busega, Sir Apollo Kaggwa Road, Kasubi, Natete and Nakawa.

Reports obtained by Daily Monitor suggest that people are still stranded on roads as the transport fares have increased as competition for taxis and boda-bodas is at its peak, especially in the outskirts of the.

The Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) female Councillor representing Kawempe South, Ms Zamin Masumbi Nsibambi, confirmed to Daily Monitor that many houses in Kawempe were still flooded hours after the rain stopped.

"Many children have not gone to school because of this heavy rain. We have reports of residents who slpet in the ceiling of their houses, Ms Masumbi said, adding: Garbage, which had taken long without being collected is littered everywhere and this is a threat to people's lives. Places like Kalerwe and Bwaise are the most affected."

She noted that most trenches in Kawempe have not been renovated because there are no funds.

"If these trenches are worked on, they could help to control the floods from spilling over," she said.

Kawempe is one of the city suburbs in the city which is prone to flooding.

Motorists are not spared either as they are struggling to maneuver through the heavy traffic jam on most of the roads in the city.

Rubaga division Mayor Joyce Ssebugwawo Nabbosa said Nalukolongo is one other affected areas because its trench hasn't been renovated.

"This heavy rain has left most of the places in Rubaga flooded, especially Nalukolongo. We have always had a problem of flooding but we are financially incapacitated to finish some projects on time, she said.

Kampala Metropolitan police spokesman, Emilian Kayima acknowledged the inconveniences caused by the down pour but said that they had not received reports of major destructions.

"I will gather information and then get back to you in case there are cases of loss of lives and property," he said on phone this morning.