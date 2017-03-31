30 March 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Junior Basketball Coaches Trained

Tagged:

Related Topics

A total of 21 people took part in the Junior Coaches Basic Course on 23 and 24 March in Katutura, where they learned how to teach basketball.

The course is part of the project "Free Throw - Basketball Artists against HIV & AIDS" by the German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) and the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) on behalf of the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

The participants came from Deutsche Höhere Privatschule (DHPS), Gammams Primary School, Haimbili Haufiku Secondary School in Eenhana as well as from the Basketball Artists School (BAS), where the course was hosted.

After two days of intensive training in dribbling, passing, shooting and life skills all participants received a certificate, T-shirt and whistle. Selected participants will be invited for an advanced course later this year.

According to local project coordinator Ramah Mumba, a second basic course will be offered on the weekend of 8 and 9 April and new registrations will still be accepted for this course.

Mumba, who is also voluntary secretary general of the Namibian Basketball Federation (NBF), conducted the course together with DOSB expert Frank Albin.

"We are very pleased with the commitment of the participants and hope that they will implement what they have learnt. We also urge all those who missed this course to register immediately for April, as this will probably be the last chance for this year," said Mumba.

Namibia

Warriors to Work Socks Off - Mannetti

BRAVE Warriors head coach Ricardo Mannetti is aiming to have a formidable team by June when the senior national side… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.