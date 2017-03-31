Malawi's kaleidoscopic ghetto superstar, Hip-Hop crooner and lyrical-slaying commander-in-chief, Phyzix has announced that he's dropping a new music project featuring two of the country's local music heavyweights on a Monday.

The cholapitsa hit-maker, Noel Chikoleka but is commonly known by his stage name, Phyzix took to social media utility, Facebook, to publicly proclaim that he has finished working on a brand new hit song, Noninoni featuring Malawi's sensational silky-voiced RnB crooner, Dan Lu of Sweet Banana fame and effervescent rapper Marste on April 3rd 2017.

Phyzix, the country's pioneer of local Hip-Hop and one of the most consistent rappers announced on his Facebook page: "Coming Soon! Noninoni by Phyzix. I am Dan Lu. Martse. 3 April, 2017. Made on Monday with Joy Nathu. Radio 2 FM. 9 PM. Download Links available after global premiere."

The talented rapper who is an accomplished marketer and works for Opportunity Bank of Malawi as a marketing manager told Nyasa Times that music is his life saying the new project is a manifestation of his commitment to take Malawi hip-hop to another level."

"Music is my life. It is my universal language in which I comfortably and fluently communicate to the world especially the youth. I talk about prosperity and hope in my music to specifically encourage the (ghetto) youth to work hard and I always evangelise to them that it is possible to make it in life if you dream big for nothing is impossible," said Mfana Olusa rapper.

'Savvy Pitchman'

With passion, Phyzix raucously entwines his musical lyrics in line with real life stories and his croaking husky voice just adds sugar to the music tea and his heart-conquering messages coupled with his bubbling energy of a shaken Coca-Cola bottle Phyzix is one music act you cannot fail to notice.

He is different but relevant; and his sophistication is his simplicity in his approach to real life issues in his music which is somewhat pegged largely on the less-is-more side of the music fence.

"I do me. My music is my personal identity and that is what my fans love me for and because I love my fans, I will continue doing what they want and not what I want because I don't play music for myself, I do it for the people and I am indebted to my fans who have pushed me to do better," said the Lilongwe based rapper.

Married to award winning songbird and Zodiak Broadcasting TV personality, Ruth Kulaisi-Chikoleka, Phyzix's music is inimitably unique and is fused between ghetto street music buzzcuts and traditional rhythmic pulses.

Phyzix is one of the most resilient, hardworking and gifted rapper to come out of the early 2000 rap scene, and one of the few still recording today. A good example of ghetto rap, he has released a couple of solo albums under his name.

With a career that spans over a decade the rapper has over the years become a savvy pitchman and an entrepreneurial banking marketer.

Due Influence

Noel Limbani Chikoleka was born on December 18, 1986 in Lilongwe and spent most of his childhood in low density suburb Area 12 where he grew up before relocating to Area 25.

He grew up believing The Lone Ranger Creed and way of life which is a comic character that later became a cartoon then big screen movie. This was his favourite cartoon as a kid. With his problems of fitting in and being regarded as an outcast; he had no friends and people dissed him left and right.

Phyzix's due influence both in life and his music came from a cartoon.

This was the time he put the Lone Ranger Creed and way of Life into practice by creating the image called Phyzix; meaning a type of rapper who unifies energy and matter when he writes music i.e. passion and ability. He worked hard in everything, lived in seclusion, had no friends, did good to the good and bad to the bad and mostly became a master of everything he learnt.

Slowly but surely, he became good in a great number of things because of The Lone Ranger Concept such as: Basketball, Hip Hop, Martial Arts, Education and so much more.

Chikoleka started his primary education at Mphungu Primary School before proceeding to Marist Brothers Secondary school in Dedza and was later selected to go to University of Malawi, The Polytechnic to study engineering but he dropped out and went to Mzuzu University to study Information Technology before embarking his career as a well-known rap mogul.

The Gamba wa Suit star later studied marketing with the UK based Charted Institute of Marketing (CIM).

Phyzix has under his belt released three mix tapes and two albums: The mix tapes include; The Overdue mix tape (2006) Black Stars Don Shine mix tape (2007) From the Dust mix tape (2008) and his albums includes; the Lone Ranger (2009) Secret Service (2010) and he currently working for a third solo album.