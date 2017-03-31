Sudan: Ibrahim Mahmoud and Deputy Secretary General of Chadian National Salvation Movement Discuss Bilateral Relations

Khartoum — Assistant of the President of the Republic and Deputy Chairman of the National Congress for the Party's Affairs, Engineer Ibrahim Mahmoud Hamid, Thursday received Deputy Secretary General of the Chadian National Salvation Movement, Dr. Zakaria Mohamed Salih, progress of the relations between the two parties, ways of consolidating them as well as the coordination between them in the coming period.
In a press statement, Dr. Zakaria has congratulated the National Congress, the government and people on success of the national dialogue conference and the lifting of the economic blockade from Sudan.