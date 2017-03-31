Sudan: Ibrahim Mahmoud and Deputy Secretary General of Chadian National Salvation Movement Discuss Bilateral Relations

Vice - President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman, Thursday inaugurated the first stage of Al-Selaim - Nawa… Read more »

In a press statement, Dr. Zakaria has congratulated the National Congress, the government and people on success of the national dialogue conference and the lifting of the economic blockade from Sudan.

Khartoum — Assistant of the President of the Republic and Deputy Chairman of the National Congress for the Party's Affairs, Engineer Ibrahim Mahmoud Hamid, Thursday received Deputy Secretary General of the Chadian National Salvation Movement, Dr. Zakaria Mohamed Salih, progress of the relations between the two parties, ways of consolidating them as well as the coordination between them in the coming period.

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.