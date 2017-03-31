SHABANIE Mine coach Taku Shariwa -- the first gaffer to tell the country that CAPS United would be crowned champions last year -- has warned the Green Machine they could get a rude awakening at Maglas on Sunday.

Shariwa was the Mutare City coach when he announced that the Harare giants would win the championship after his club crashed to a four-goal hiding at the National Sports Stadium.

The 37-year-old has now shifted base and is now at Shabanie.

"David will be meeting Goliath on Sunday. We are going to play a team that beat the highly-fancied TP Mazembe and knocked them out of the Champion League.

"We are playing a team that has qualified for the Champions League group stage and to us they are inspiration. They make us believe that everything is possible.

"People are not giving us a chance and I will put it on record that we are fighting relegation. We started our preparations very late and we are not financially sound.

"We might need support here and there, but the truth is we are going to upset some big boys along the way.

"We are very competitive and we are going to give a number of clubs a good run for their money because we want to bring back the good days to this town when Shabanie were a force," said Shariwa.

He has recruited the experienced William "Munhumutema" Mapfumo, Dylan Chivandire, Farai Mupasiri and Nelson Maziwisa.