30 March 2017

Iwacu (Bujumbura)

Burundi: Two Burundi University Students Detained by Intelligence Service

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Diane Uwimana

Elysée Dushime, a student at the University of Burundi in the Faculty of Economic and Management Sciences, in Financial Accounting Section, third year and Audace Nkunzimana, a student in the Institute for Applied Pedagogy (IPA) in Bio-Chemistry Section , third year were arrested on 28 and 29 March respectively. The police confirm their detention in the dungeons of the National Intelligence Service (SNR).

Four other students were also arrested in the afternoon of 29 March by the agents of the National Intelligence Service. Witnesses say they were arrested not far from Mutanga campus, the main campus of the national university. Audace Nkunzimana had just taken an exam at the Rohero campus. Suddenly, a tinted vehicle arrived and some unknown men on board took him away with three of his colleagues, witnesses say.

Students are anxious and say they are oblivious of the reasons for the arrest of the class representatives and wonder how they have been identified.

Pierre Nkurikiye, Spokesperson for the police, confirms the detention of the two students of the University of Burundi. "They were arrested on 28 and 29 March and are detained in the National Intelligence Service dungeons for investigations", he says. Nkurikiye says they are accused of planning activities that would destabilize the University of Burundi. Four students who were arrested with Audace Nkunzimana are now free, says the police spokesperson.

In a correspondence sent to the Head of State on 24 March 2017, more than a hundred student representatives threatened to suspend academic activities "if they do not get a favorable response in the interval between 24th March and 5th April 2017". Their claim is about the repeal of the presidential decree No. 100/18 of 01/02/2017 reorganizing the system of management of fellowships.

Burundi

Power Project to Benefit Three Countries

OVER 7,000 households in Tanzania, Rwanda and Burundi are set to benefit from 80 megawatts of electricity from the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Iwacu. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.