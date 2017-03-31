30 March 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Swimming - Angola Wins Bronze Medals in African Championship

Luanda — The Angolan swimmer Salvador Gordo won two bronze medals in the African junior championship in Cairo in the 50 meters butterfly (27.51) and 200 styles (2: 19.54).

With these records, the athlete, who competes in England, improved the previous marks (29.83) in the 50 meters butterfly, registered in Luanda on April 24, 2016 and 2: 30.38 in the 200 meters styles obtained on May 14 of last year in the English town of Plymouth.

The national team also occupied fifth position in the 50 meters butterfly with 29.87 by Lia Lima on Tuesday.

In the 4x100 relay race, Angola finished 9th.

The junior national team also includes Henriques Mascarenhas and Raquel Tremoço.

The African championship will end on Friday.

