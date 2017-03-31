Uganda: Cranes Strikers That Could Replace Retired Massa

Geoffrey Sserunkuma

He has been around longer than Massa having risen to prominence while playing for then topflight league Horizon based in Kabale. That was at the turn of the century before the latter came onto the scene at Mbale Heroes in 2004. His inclusion would therefore only be only a stop gap.

Basing on current form, Sserunkuma looks best placed to fill the void created by Massa's retirement with the striker enjoying an Indian summer where he has scored a league leading 13 goals thus far. He also has four goals in as many games as KCCA look to make an impression on the continent.

While not considered a favourite of current national team coach Micho Sredojevic, Sserunkuma has good hold up play, is a fine header of the ball and his movement makes him a better 18-yard box predator.

Emmanuel Okwi

The SC Villa striker possesses a slightly different set of attributes including the ability to beat his opponents with a burst of pace.

He is currently enjoying a mini renaissance at SC Villa where has scored seven goals in seven league games. Has however blown hot and cold throughout since breaking out, the reason he was dropped from the Cranes Afcon squad.

Edirisa Lubega

The player with the most similar attributes to Massa of those that have been in the Cranes fold since Micho took charge. He scored 21 goals to guide Proline back to the topflight league. He supplemented that with seven more goals before a January move to Floridsdorfer Athletiksport-Club in Austria. Like the Massa of old, Lubega is blessed with pace and provides the industry favoured by Micho. A relative youngster having just broken through the ranks.

Muhammad Shaban

What he lacks in size, he more than makes up with effort. The darling of Arua based Onduparaka. Graduated through the ranks from the Under-17 national side three years ago. His pace and aggression have earned him 10 league goals in his maiden season in the top league.

Controversially awarded last season Player of the Year accolade, he has developed a bad temperament that may hamper his career.

He was banned from the East Africa Secondary Schools Games in 2015 and recently hurled a water bottle at a journalist to accompany his six yellow cards this season. Shaban also featured - as a substitute - at this year's Africa Cup of Nations in matches against Ghana and eventual losing finalists Egypt.

Derrick Nsibambi

He is set to conclude his second full season at league champions KCCA but must quickly turn his potential into goals. He is yet to make double figures in a season. He is good in the air despite his slight frame and has decent first touch. Also has pace and always shows commitment to the cause. But with consistency hard to come by from the current generation,it is hard to see the above list that could also include the now club-less Yunus Sentamu eclipsing Massa's 12 years as the country's leading striker.