Uganda: Monitor Hits 1 Million Facebook Likes

Kampala — The Daily Monitor Facebook page has hit more than one million likes, making it the first media house in Uganda to reach the one million mark.

As of yesterday, there were a total of 1,011,165 likes on the page.

Daily Monitor's social media specialist Clare Muhindo noted that the Facebook page, since its inception in 2006, has always been updated with current and salient current affairs.

"This page has been growing over the years because of the authenticated content that we upload for our readers. Our reporters have always been on the ground to feed it with breaking stories ranging from politics and health, to education and the economy," Ms Muhindo said.

She added that the content has improved over the years because it is led by a dedicated team that aims at propelling the website and newspaper forward.

"We would like to thank our audience for supporting us unceasingly because it gives us pleasure to be at the top, but most importantly, feeding them with the right updates. We pledge to keep on updating them on issues that are of both local and international interest," she said.

Asked about the most recent stories that trended on the page, Ms Muhindo said there are many but she singled out the Kasese clashes, the murder case involving the Kanyamunyus, and recently the murder of former police spokesman, AIGP Andrew Felix Kaweesi.

"When AIGP Kaweesi was gunned down, we got so many likes because we kept on updating the website. It's actually the story that saw us hit one million likes," she said.

Rewarding fans

Ms Sarah Nalule, the MPL marketing manager, said the company is proud of the achievement and grateful to the fans.

"There is a plan to reward the fans on the Facebook page," she said, adding, "We will be letting them know how they can participate, soon."