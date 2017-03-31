Uganda: IGP Kayihura Reshuffles Kampala Police Bosses

Kampala — Inspector General of Police, Gen Kale Kayihura, has reshuffled three Kampala Metropolitan Police Division commanders and two CIID bosses.

Gen Kayihura, according to a statement issued yesterday, droppedMukono District Police Commander (DPC), Mr Boniface Kinyera, who was last month accused of shooting a civilian at Bukerere, Goma Division in Mukono Municipality.

Then, Gen Kayihura ordered for the arrest of Mr Kinyera and he was detained at Jinja Road Police Station but later released on bond. The police's Professional Standards Unit (PSU) is carrying out investigations into the case.

Mr Rogers Seguya, who has been the DPC Alebtong District, moves to Mukono Police Division, replacing Mr Kinyera.

Mr Seguya, who is former DPC for Kira Road Police Station, said he was both happy and worried over his new appointment, saying the redeployment comes with different challenges.

"I will be reporting soon to my new work station. Of course, I expect a new working environment and therefore new challenges. But I am not scared because I have been OC [Officer in Charge] for Kyanja, Kisasi and DPC for Kira Road," he said.

Other changes

Meanwhile, Mr Michael Kasigire, who was in June last year transferred from Kira Road Police Station to Nakasongola District, has bounced back as DPC for the same station.

Even though prior to his transfer, some residents had raised concerns over his conduct, Mr Kasigire had been widely credited for forming a WhatsApp group for residents of Ntinda, Bukoto, Kamwokya, Kyanja and Kisasi, which they would use for neighbourhood vigilance.

Mr Kasigire could not be reached for a comment, as histelephone contact was unavailable by press time.

Mr Philbert Waibi has been moved to Nakasongola as DPC after a short stint at Kira Road Police Station.

Mr Waibi recently was faced with the daunting task of investigating the death of an inmate in a police post under his jurisdiction.

Normal procedure

Mr Asan Kasingye, the police spokesman, said transfers are normal and intended to improve officers' effectiveness and efficiency.

"These transfers are normal in the force and enhance efficiency," Mr Kasingye said yesterday.

Other officers transferred include Kira Road CIID boss, Mr Constance Nyirasenga, and Ms Esther Uwera, the Wandegeya Division CIID officer. The duo moves to Kibuli CIID headquarters for redeployment.