Nigeria: Abuja Residents Revel in 24-Hour Supermarkets

March 31, 2017

Abuja, an emerging megacity, is now awash with supermarkets that open their doors for 24 hours a day and seven days a week. Olawale Ajimotokan reports on this trend that has redefined the shopping experience in the nation's capital

Until recently, it was puzzling to see a supermarket running for 24 hours of the day in any part of Abuja, the capital of Nigeria. But the game has changed with the sprouting up of many shops, labelled '24/7 supermarkets' in many parts of the metropolis, catering for the needs of buyers of diverse social class and purchasing power.

The supermarkets attract customers with the promise of shopping with comfort as their doors are open throughout the day, including on Sundays and on public holidays.

H-Medix Pharmacy and Stores and Exclusive Stores, both in the upscale Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent, Wuse 2, are mainly frequented by high end consumers, but there are several other outlets for budget spenders where the prices are quite competitive and affordable. They include Jethro Pharmacy and Supermarket on Yakubu Gowon Crescent, Asokoro, Ford Mart, Karu and Nadrem Supermarket and Bakangizo Pharmacy and Stores, both in Gwarimpa.

All these shops provide solutions that vary from pharmaceutical to health products, beauty products, grocery, provisions and other home-ware items.

Out of instincts, THISDAY checked out some of these supermarkets, inquiring about the feasibility of the so touted 24/7 supermarkets in a city that is confronted by peculiar challenges like security, irregular electricity supply and dwindling consumer buying power. In addition THISDAY also sought to know how those challenges could mitigate on the cost of doing business.

But Chimeze Brendan, a manager at Ford Mart, tucked in the Karu Shopping Centre, in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), off the Abuja - Keffi Road, described night market as a unique offering which many Nigerian consumers are already tapping into.

Brendan said that Ford Mart receives more patronage at night from its clientele, who mainly because of work exigencies, find time to shop at the unusual hours of the night.

He listed some of the customers to include non-Nigerian citizens, who reside in the neigbourhood, but usually close from work late in the night, a situation that restricts them from tending to their shopping needs in the day.

"We opened our doors for business on June 3, 2016 and since then, this place has never been locked for one hour. People don't actually believe the business will thrive but we get more patronage in the night than in the day.

Majority of our customers are excited about the 24-hour supermarket, which affords them freedom to shop and plug the gap that is created by their inability to shop in the day when they are at work," declared Brendan.

He stressed that security is no source of worry as many shoppers still patronise the modestly stocked shop sometime as late as 2a.m. He said a round the clock security is provided as there is a police station nearby.

"You have to consider security when you go into this type of business. The security of our customers is paramount and is guaranteed because this outlet is in the Karu community that is within the precinct of a police station. Usually we have a police patrol unit keeping watch."

It was just a few minutes past six in the morning when THISDAY arrived at H-Medix and encountered Celestine, a member of the diplomatic corps. He had paid for his purchases at the counter and was about approaching the checker at the exit.

A national of one of the West African countries, Celestine said he visited the supermarket early that morning to stockpile provisions needed for personal use before going to work. He said he is a regular patron of other 24-hour supermarkets in the area.

A manager at Bakangizo Pharmacy and Stores, Henry Vincent, explained that the supermarket was set up as a 24-hour model strictly for the needs of the people who needed prescribed drugs. He said that the pharmacy was conceived to cater for any emergency that might arise when hospitals refer patients for drugs.

"We run for 24 hours of the day and we are here for the public. We realise that there are emergencies that occur in the night as patients are often referred to buy drugs by some hospitals in the locality. Once such need arises, we are here at any time of the night and residents know where to get their drugs," Vincent said.

While he admitted that the response has been encouraging for the supermarket which only started business about two months ago, he conceded that electricity is a major drawback as it is only supplied for not more than one hour in a day.

Vincent said that in view of the erratic power supply, the management spends more on diesel to power the generators, adding that it has made running the business challenging.

"It is our biggest challenge. We run throughout the day with diesel and it makes the business too expensive. Electricity as we know is not constant in Abuja," Vincent lamented.

A female manager at H-Medix, who craved anonymity, said generator is their alternative means of electricity. But Brendan, however, disclosed that Ford Mart relies on an inverter as a cheap and reliable source of electricity. He said when the inverter is fully charged electricity is supplied to the entire store in the night whenever there is a power outage.

"We are prepared for this challenge relating to power supply. Between 10pm -11am, we use an inverter which is charged to supply electricity overnight, while the following day we can run for some hours on generator, "noted Brendan.

The H-Medix manager reiterated that the supermarket, a fully indigenous outfit with several years of service delivery experience is involved in marketing of medical equipment, drugs and allied products. She also said the shop is open to all people who might require any consumer item.

Apart from consumer provisions and confectionery, Ford Mart also runs a 24-hour bakery. Brendan said that the supermarket places premium on the welfare of its workers, three of whom are on university scholarship for dedication to work.

For a business struggling to break ground, Vincent said that Bakangizo Stores employs flash prices as a marketing promotion strategy to attract customers and beat competition. At the end of every month the prices of products are "flashed" to consumers to come and buy at promo prizes.

He stressed that despite the high cost of doing business the supermarket prices are reasonable, adding that people compare prices with those that operate during normal business hours. He opined that relatively, it is cheaper to buy at the 24/7 stores than in those that run in the day saying:"It depends on where you get your goods. If you obtain your goods from cheaper sources, your products will definitely be cheaper."

He also said his organisation is not shying away from competition which is part of business. He added that business owners must ensure that their products are cheaper, of high quality and not adulterated.