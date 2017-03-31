Somalia: Hirshabelle Claims Parts of Mogadishu As its Territory

Hirshabelle President Ali Abdullahi Osoble has claimed that Karan and Huriwaa Districts in Mogadishu are legally parts of his regional administration. Speaking at a Press conference in Baladweyne Osoble said that the two districts were illegally niched out of Hirshabelle state.
Osoble also recently announced that he would launch the reconstruction of the El Maan Port which has in the past been taken as a satelite town for Mogadishu. The Benadir administration and the Central government are yet to issue a statement in reaction to Hirshabelle's stand.