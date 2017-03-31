Somalia: Hirshabelle Claims Parts of Mogadishu As its Territory

Osoble also recently announced that he would launch the reconstruction of the El Maan Port which has in the past been taken as a satelite town for Mogadishu. The Benadir administration and the Central government are yet to issue a statement in reaction to Hirshabelle's stand.

Hirshabelle President Ali Abdullahi Osoble has claimed that Karan and Huriwaa Districts in Mogadishu are legally parts of his regional administration. Speaking at a Press conference in Baladweyne Osoble said that the two districts were illegally niched out of Hirshabelle state.

Copyright © 2017 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.