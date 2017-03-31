Uganda: Museveni Vows to End Terrorism

Bukomansimbi — A week following the killing of police spokesperson, Andrew Felix Kaweesi, his driver and bodyguard, President Museveni has vowed to crush urban terrorists the same way he defeated the various rebel groups that attempted to overthrow his government.

President Museveni said his government has, overtime, encountered numerous security challenges but has always come out with solutions and in all cases emerged victorious.

"The NRM government has a greater capacity than ever before. We defeated all armed groups and bandits and disarmed the Karimojong cattle rustlers when we didn't have this capacity. We can't fail to defeat these terrorists with our current capacity both in urban and rural areas," the President vowed.

Mr Museveni gave the assurance on Tuesday while speaking as chief guest at a thanksgiving party for State Minister for Youth and Children Affairs, Ms Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi, at Buyoga playground in Kibinge Sub-county, Bukomansimbi District.

Ms Nakiwala, who is a member of the Democratic Party, organised the thanksgiving party to honour God and thank Mr Museveni for appointing her minister in June last year.

Mr Museveni's assurance on security followed complaints by the area MP Deogratius Kiyingi, who is husband to Ms Nakiwala, that several area residents have lost their lives at the hands of thugs and many are currently living under fear.

During the function, Mr Museveni tasked Southern regional police commander, Mr Latif Zaake, to explain what steps he has so far taken to quell the mysterious killings.

In his defence, Mr Zaake said they [police] have formed a joint security team, which has since camped in the district to promote security.

"Sir, we have been able to arrest more than 40 suspects in our recent operations within the district and some are still on remand," Mr Zaake said.

The President noted that criminals can easily be traced in villages with the help of the police sniffer dogs.

He advised residents to work with the police and avoid interfering and tampering with scenes of crime to avoid compromising both the evidence and jeopardising investigations. Mr Museveni further ordered Mr Zaake to ensure that the sub region is safe.

Incidents of thugs attacking people's homes are common in Bukomansimbi. Surprisingly, during all the night attacks, the thugs were simply stabbing residents and beating them up, but never took anything from their homes. Delay to arrest suspected thugs has created fear among residents.

Speaking at the home of the Late Kaweesi in Kulambiro, a Kampala suburb recently, President Museveni said the Police Force and other security agencies had been infiltrated by criminals, which he said has compromised investigations into high profile killings.

He immediately ordered the police chief, Gen Kale Kayihura, to "clean the police of these infiltrators".

Kaweesi, his bodyguard Kenneth Erau, and driver Godfrey Wambewo, were gunned down by unknown gunmen riding on motorcycles a few metres away from his home in Kulambiro, a Kampala suburb on March 17.

These latest killings and recent ones involving high profile people such as State Prosecutor Joan Kagezi, government spy Maj Muhammad Kiggundu and a host of Muslim clerics have been blamed on Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a rebel outfit reportedly operating in the DRC. The ADF leader, Jamil Mukulu, is in government custody undergoing trial.

Meanwhile, Mr Museveni also applauded Minister Nakiwala whom he said is proactive and has the ability to mobilise youth to engage in development activities including sports among others.