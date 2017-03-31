30 March 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

Somalia: Will Decimated Fish Stocks Force Desperate Fishers Into Piracy Again?

The proverb beloved of development professionals everywhere goes like this: give a man a fish, and you feed him for a day. Teach a man to fish, and you feed him for life. But what if there aren't enough fish in the sea? By SIMON ALLISON.

The long, jagged Somali coast is home to one of the richest fish stocks in the world. It is teeming with schools of tuna, sardines and mackerel, and there's plenty of lucrative lobster too.

In the late 1980s, word began to spread about this extraordinary piscine bounty. Soon Somali fishermen no longer had their coast to themselves. Trawlers from the Arabian Gulf, from India, from as far afield as Japan, South Korea and Spain, were descending on the Gulf of Aden with their massive nets and advanced techniques.

By the mid-2000s, that bounty wasn't quite so plentiful. Somali fishermen, some from families who had fished these waters for centuries, could no longer compete. Their nets were empty.

Enter the pirates. In research into what precipitated the rise of piracy off the coast of Somalia, Oceans Beyond Piracy were told a consistent story by local communities. "One additional, overriding driver of piracy was pointed to...

