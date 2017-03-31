30 March 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Protesting Mob Torch South Kordofan Gold Factory

Talodi — Angry residents of Talodi in South Kordofan on Wednesday set fire to El Tagola gold-extraction and torched vehicles and equipment, causing factory workers to flee.

Callers from Talodi told Radio Dabanga that the residents gave the factory management an ultimatum on Sunday to dismantle it and move it out of the area within 72 hours.

Talodi residents told this station that when nothing had been dome to dismantle the factory by the time of the deadline on Wednesday, residents converged on the factory and it was in in flames. They also burned machinery, loaders and other vehicles.

The main grievance of the protestors is against the factory's use of highly toxic cyanide in its processes, which pose a threat to people and animals.

One of the residents said the torching was carried out despite the presence of a contingent of Central Reserve Forces (Abu Tira) guarding the factory.

