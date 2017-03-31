30 March 2017

Sudan: NISS Attempt to Cover-Up South Darfur Market Inferno

Gireida — The Sudanese National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) has attempted to cover-up a massive fire that wreaked substantial destruction at a South Darfur market on Monday.

A committee of elders convened to assess the losses caused by the fire at the Abuja market for the displaced in Gireida locality, announced that 430 shops were completely destroyed. They estimate the value at more than SDG 20 million ($3 million).

When the representative of the constituency on the South Darfur legislative council, Omer Mohammad Ibrahim, visited the site, NISS agents prevented him from taking any photographs. The NISS also threatened "to take action against anyone speaking to or sending pictures of the fire to Radio Dabanga".

