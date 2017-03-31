Sudanese Students Fined for 'Disturbing University Security

Omdurman — On Tuesday a court in Wed Nubawi in Omdurman convicted two Khartoum University students to a fine of SDG 1,400 ($210) each on charges of 'disturbing a public official whilst performing duty'.

Another student told Radio Dabanga that the students were Mohammed Nur Musa of the fifth level English and Haidar Ahmed Eisa, the third level Faculty of Education against whom the university security police filed a complaint on interfering with their work at Khartoum University gate in January.

In East Sudan, the Deanship of Students of the University of El Gedaref issued a decision conditioning all student activity with the prior approval of the Deanship.

Students from the university told Radio Dabanga that the decision was issued against the backdrop of the clashes that took place between the students of the National Congress Party (NCP) and the Sudan People's Liberation Movement (SPLM) in the centre last week which resulted in causing varying injuries to two students from the SPLM.

The students announced their rejection of the decision of the Dean, considered it the first of its kind at the university, and accused the university administration and guards of collusion with the students of the NCP.

Darfuri students acquitted

In Khartoum, a public order court, headed by Judge Fakhruldin Abdelazim, acquitted 28 Darfuri students of El Zaim El Azhari University of charges of nuisance and disturbing public safety after they took part in a sit-in on Sunday and Monday in protest against the university administration's refusal to exempt Darfuri students from tuition fees in accordance with the Darfur Peace Agreement.

When questioned by the court, the students said that they had addressed the dean to cancel the fees, but have not got an answer and then they entered into a sit-in and delivered a speech inside the university campus.