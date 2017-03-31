Sudan: Six Die in Jebel Marra Militia Raid

Fanga — At least six people were killed and at least four others wounded when armed militiamen plundered and pillaged the town of Bir Tuwa Shalal, southwest of Fanga in East Jebel Marra on Wednesday.

The motive for the attack was clearly banditry. One of the survivors told Dabanga radio that a 9 am on Wednesday, armed militiamen on camels and horses attacked a group of people who were driving their cattle in Bir Tuwa Shalal.

They opened fire on them and immediately killed the Abdel Maged Salih and Mohammed Adam and wounded four others, including a child and a girl Samir Mohammed Yahya, and Farah Siddiq Nour.

Witnesses said that the gunmen made off with dozens of cows, camels, sheep, chickens and donkeys.

The final casualty figures have yet to ascertained.