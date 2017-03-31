Sudan: West Darfur Doctors Down Tools After Attack

El Geneina — Doctors at El Geneina Teaching Hospital downed tools and went on strike today in protest against frequent attacks from patients.

Speaking form the West Darfur capitasl, one of the doctors told Radio Dabanga they embarked on an instant strike after an assault on Dr Jalaluddin Ismail by a patient's companion this morning.

The doctors said that they will only lift the strike one the aggressor is prosecuted, and sufficient measures are installed to protect the medical staff working in the hospital.