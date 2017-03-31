30 March 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: West Darfur Doctors Down Tools After Attack

Tagged:

Related Topics

El Geneina — Doctors at El Geneina Teaching Hospital downed tools and went on strike today in protest against frequent attacks from patients.

Speaking form the West Darfur capitasl, one of the doctors told Radio Dabanga they embarked on an instant strike after an assault on Dr Jalaluddin Ismail by a patient's companion this morning.

The doctors said that they will only lift the strike one the aggressor is prosecuted, and sufficient measures are installed to protect the medical staff working in the hospital.

Sudan

U.S. Issues New Sudan Travel Warning

The US Department of State today issued a new warning to US citizens not to travel to Sudan "due to the risks of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.