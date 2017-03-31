30 March 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Two Dead in North Darfur Road Robbery

Saraf Umra — Two people were shot dead and two others were wounded in an armed robbery on the road between Saraf Umra and El Sareif Beni Hussein in North Darfur on Tuesday.

A witness told Radio Dabanga that five gunmen wearing military uniforms and riding motorcycles opened fire on a commercial vehicle taking people home after shopping. Yousif Idris Jumaa and Mohammad Fadl Mudwi died on the spot, while Yahya Ibrahim Haroun and Eisa Ibrahim Musa were injured.

In Central Darfur, militants shot dead Abdelatif Adam Abdeljabbar and wounded Adam Musa near Turr. A witness told Radio Dabanga that militants riding camels opened fire on a number of people on their way from Kalwa area in Western Jebel Marra to shopping which led to the death of Abdelatif and seriously wounding of Adam who was taken in a coma to Nierteti Hospital.

He said the militants then stole the shoppers' money and killed five donkeys.

