Sudan: 'Red Sea Govt. Failing Demobilised Combatants' - Beja Congress

Port Sudan — Beja Congress committee for the demobilised in Sudan's Red Sea State has accused the state government of failing to address the issue of lists of demobilised combatants and irregularities in the economic and social integration files.

Omer Hashim El Khalifa, the chairman of the demobilised committee of the Beja Congress in the Red Sea told Radio Dabanga that they submitted seven names to the state government that disappeared from the lists of demobilised combatants six months ago ,and pointed to "the government's fabrication of justification for delaying their adjustment".

He has accused the state government of "seeking to dismantle the committee of the demobilised and surpass it through its attempts to convert the files of economic and social integration to the popular committees in the districts".

He said that the committee will hold a general meeting for the demobilised to inform them of the latest developments and come up with appropriate decisions on the government abuses.