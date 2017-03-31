30 March 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Hostages Detained by South Sudan Opposition Groups Arrive in Khartoum

Khartoum — Sudan government was able to retrieve, in coordination with the Ethiopian government, the hostages who were working at oil fields in South Sudan and abducted by southern opposition groups in South Sudan State.

In a press statement at Khartoum Airport Thursday, the Director of the Consular Department at the Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Ahmed Abdul-Bagi, said that Sudan government has exerted serious efforts, in coordination with the security authorities in Ethiopia and all the concerned circles, which culminated in the release of the three detained persons who arrived in Khartoum via Addis Ababa and delivered to the Embassies of India and Pakistan in Khartoum.

He said that the governments of Pakistan and India earlier asked Sudan to mediate and to exploit its position and regional relations for recovering the two Indian employees and the Pakistani man who are working at oil fields in South Sudan State.

Sudan has thanked sister Ethiopia and all the concerned circles which have contributed to success of the mediation, stressing that it will continue its support to peace, security and stability in the region.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani and Indian Embassies have expressed their thanks and gratitude to Sudan government for its role in recovering the hostages.

