31 March 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Pilot Shuns Africa, Concludes World Solo Flight

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Daily Trust
Ademilola Odujinrin.
By Abdullateef Aliyu

Lagos — A Nigerian born pilot, Mr. Ademilola "Lola" Odujinrin has concluded his round the world solo flight, shunning Nigeria and other African nations as earlier planned.

Odujinrin, who works for Air Djibouti has become the first African pilot in history to fly solo around the world.

It was learnt that he completed the final leg of his historic journey on Wednesday afternoon, landing safely at Washington Dulles International Airport.

The pilot completed the entire circumnavigation in a one-engine Cirrus SR22, stopping in more than 15 countries on five continents, returning to Washington DC, where his journey began back in September.

Daily Trust reports that the journey was to commence in Lagos, Nigeria as announced during a Press conference at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA) in January 2016.

As earlier planned in January, the pilot with over 17 years experience earlier said the journey would kick off from Nigeria through Cameroun, Kenya, Djibouti UAE, India, Singapore, among others, and end in Nigeria.

However, due to lack of sponsorship from the corporate world in Nigeria, Lola, in pursuance of his dream decided to embark on the trip from Washington DC and refused to touch Nigeria or any African nation

Nigeria

Nigerian Pilot Becomes First African to Fly Solo Around the World

A Nigerian born pilot for Air Djibouti Ademilola "Lola" Odujinrin has made history by becoming the first African pilot… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.