Nigeria: Pilot Shuns Africa, Concludes World Solo Flight

Lagos — A Nigerian born pilot, Mr. Ademilola "Lola" Odujinrin has concluded his round the world solo flight, shunning Nigeria and other African nations as earlier planned.

Odujinrin, who works for Air Djibouti has become the first African pilot in history to fly solo around the world.

It was learnt that he completed the final leg of his historic journey on Wednesday afternoon, landing safely at Washington Dulles International Airport.

The pilot completed the entire circumnavigation in a one-engine Cirrus SR22, stopping in more than 15 countries on five continents, returning to Washington DC, where his journey began back in September.

Daily Trust reports that the journey was to commence in Lagos, Nigeria as announced during a Press conference at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA) in January 2016.

As earlier planned in January, the pilot with over 17 years experience earlier said the journey would kick off from Nigeria through Cameroun, Kenya, Djibouti UAE, India, Singapore, among others, and end in Nigeria.

However, due to lack of sponsorship from the corporate world in Nigeria, Lola, in pursuance of his dream decided to embark on the trip from Washington DC and refused to touch Nigeria or any African nation