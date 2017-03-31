30 March 2017

Economic Freedom Fighters' leader Julius Malema has filed an application to the Constitutional Court asking it to order the Speaker of Parliament to institute impeachment or disciplinary proceedings against President Jacob Zuma. Meantime, the DA has called for a motion of no confidence in Zuma. By JILLIAN GREEN.

The Constitutional Court is once again being called on to intervene in parliamentary matters following an application by the Economic Freedom Fighters asking it to order the speaker of parliament to institute impeachment or disciplinary proceedings against President Jacob Zuma.

The application comes a day before the one year anniversary of the Concourt's judgment into the state's handling of the Public Protector's report on Nkandla.

"We approach the Constitutional Court as a last resort based on the belief that Zuma's conduct around the Nkandla matter, both inside and outside of Parliament, renders him unfit to hold the high office of President of the Republic of South Africa," said party spokesperson, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, adding that since the Nkandla judgment the party had "made numerous appeals and wrote several letters to the Speaker of Parliament. All have fallen on deaf ears and have been met with violence by Parliament on EFF MPs".

