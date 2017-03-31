31 March 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: The Gupta Cabinet Reshuffle Is an Outrage. It Is Time to Act.

The Cabinet reshuffle announced by President Jacob Zuma on behalf of the Gupta family is an outrage - an insult to the suffering of millions of South Africans over many decades. It is a brazen attempt to undermine the gains of the liberation struggle by taking power away from the people and handing it over to a clique based in Dubai. It is a Gupta coup and final confirmation - for those who needed it - that our President, our government and our country have been captured by compradors intent on destroying our democracy. By SAVE SOUTH AFRICA.

We cannot submit to this outrage - it is time to fight.

The Save South Africa campaign calls on all South Africans who care about their country to use this moment to say: "This far, and no further."

We are urging every woman and man, old or young, to make their way to Pretoria and assemble at Church Square, outside the National Treasury, at 10am on Friday to show their objection to this Gupta-inspired coup.

Bring your flags, bring your family and friends, and occupy central Pretoria. This is the only way we can stop the capture of National Treasury, and prevent...

