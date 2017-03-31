Premier mobile network operator, TNM is proud to announce that all is set to host golfers to the 2017 Malawi Open from March 31 to April 2nd at the Lilongwe Golf Club under the auspices of TNM Digital Transformation campaign, which is promoting business efficiency.

The 2017 tournament marks ten years of TNM's partnership with the Golf union of Malawi through the sponsorship of the premier golf tournament in the country - The Malawi Open Championship.

The Malawi Open is an elite golf tournament organized by the Golf Union of Malawi (GUoM) with sponsorship from TNM and is the largest golf tournament in the country.

TNM's Chief Officer - Enterprise Services Vishwajeet Deshmukh said this year's Malawi Open Golf Tournament highlights the commitment and patriotism of the telecoms operator to golf in Malawi as it celebrate 10 years .

"All is set for 2017 Malawi open to tee off this Friday at Lilongwe Golf Club .The 2017 Open is even bigger and better as we have invited golfers to come with their families and join us as we celebrate 10 years of uninterrupted sponsorship," said Deshmukh.

Deshmukh said TNM remains committed towards development of the sport which provides a platform for business executives to interact and share notes on a wide range of industry, business and national interest issues and the tournament is being headlined by the digital transformation campaign

"Through the digital transformation campaign, TNM has taken a step to introduce Digital Services, by "digital" we mean the broad range of technologies and applications that enable greater efficiency and automation, better decision making, and stronger relationship with customers and other external stakeholders," he said.

Golf Union of Malawi President Frank Mvalo said the union is looking forward to another exciting and competitive tournament.

"I would like to thank TNM for this long and fruitful partnership that has helped in the development of professional golf in the country. We are looking forward for another great and competitive tournament as we celebrate 10 years of this partnership," said Mvalo

A field of at least 140 is expected to take to the greens of Lilongwe Golf Club and edition shall be competed for in the championship, A and B Division, seniors and juniors in a stroke play per division format.