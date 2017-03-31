31 March 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: House to Defy Judge On Gender Balance Laws

Tagged:

Related Topics

By John Ngirachu

Parliament will defy a judge and will not pass laws to create gender balance, MPs have said.

Justice John Mativo's orders were described as worthless.

Majority Leader Aden Duale touched off debate by declaring that: "The courts cannot direct and neither can they dictate or blackmail MPs on how we legislate."

Mr Duale's government-backed Bill on the matter twice failed to get enough votes. He said a third attempt would be disastrous to political careers in the House.

"We are telling the great women of Kenya to vote for them on August 8. It's not the courts to fill this House. We've done our bit, we've passed the constitutional Bills and for those of us who will come back to the 12th Parliament, we'll try again," said Mr Duale.

Speaker Justin Muturi said it was up to the MPs and the Attorney-General to sponsor a Bill to implement the rule on gender.

Kisumu West MP Olago Aluoch said; "The judgement, without disparaging the judge, is worthless. It can't be enforced," said Mr Aluoch, who is also a Senior Counsel.

But Ugenya MP David Ochieng was more charitable. "The judge was simply doing his job. Let's not bring him into this," said Mr Ochieng.

The judge declared the National Assembly and the Senate have failed to enact legislation on the principle that not more than two thirds of members of both houses shall be of the same gender.

If Parliament fails to have the laws passed, anybody can ask the Chief Justice to have the President dissolve both Houses.

Kenya

Don't Mess Up Kenya As You Chase Votes, Henry Rotich Tells MPs

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich ended his last presentation of the Budget under the first term of the Jubilee… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.