31 March 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: John Mark Makwatta Completes Buildcon Move

By David Kwalimwa

John Mark Makwatta is the latest in a swelling list of Kenyan footballers to decamp the SportPesa Premier League for Zambian football.

The 2016 KPL top scorer on Thursday ended his association with Ulinzi Stars by signing a two year contract with newly promoted Zambia club Buildcon.

This move reportedly offers him a monthly take home pay of around Sh250,000, alongside accommodation, other allowances and match winning bonuses.

"I am here to score goals just like Jesse Were is doing. That is my brief. I want to be the top scorer." Makwatta told Nation Sport moments after he was unveiled.

This development is a significant shift in allegiance for the former City Stars player, 22, who was a week ago all but set to join Slovakia club FC Nitra.

That deal eventually fell through after the second tier European club failed to agree on terms with Ulinzi.

Makwatta will link up with his compatriot Clifton Miheso at Buildcon. The pair join three other Kenyans at Ndola, Were, Anthony Akumu and David Owino who are based at Zesco United.

