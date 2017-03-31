31 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Cope Calls for Mass Cabinet Resignation

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

RESOURCE: Deputy President Distances Himself from the Cabinet Reshuffle

Cope has called for a mass resignation by Cabinet in protest against President Jacob Zuma's reshuffle, which saw Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas among those removed.

"In our view this was not a genuine and honest Cabinet reshuffle based on performance evaluation," spokesperson Dennis Bloem said on Friday.

"If it was, then ministers such as Bathabile Dlamini, Des van Rooyen, Faith Muthambi, and Mosebenzi Zwane could have been kicked out because it is common cause that their performance is mediocre and dismal."

He questioned how Zuma could justify sacking a competent individual like Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom and keep an incompetent one like Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini.

Dlamini had until Friday to file an affidavit to the Constitutional Court explaining why she should not be held personally liable for the legal costs of the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) case.

Zuma had already made it clear that the ANC was more important than the country.

"We also call on those MPs who still have a conscience not to continue to incubate a scoundrel in Parliament," Bloem said.

A group of disgruntled ANC members unhappy about the axing of then-president Thabo Mbeki formed Cope in December 2008.

The FF Plus said the only upside to the reshuffle was that the ANC could lose the 2019 elections.

The party believed the appointment of "joker" Fikile Mbalula as police minister showed there was no serious intention to tackle crime.

The party's MP, Pieter Groenewald, said this was the time for those ministers who had threatened to resign, to do so.

Source: News24

More on This

The Gupta Cabinet Reshuffle Is an Outrage. It Is Time to Act.

The Cabinet reshuffle announced by President Jacob Zuma on behalf of the Gupta family is an outrage - an insult to the… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.