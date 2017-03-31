Blantyre based Super League side Premier Bet Wizard FC is hunting for a new and well qualified Coach as one way of fulfilling Club Licence requirement as provided by the Football Association of Malawi (FAM).

Club Technical Director and owner Peter Mponda has confirmed.

According to Club Licencing rules and regulations, all Super League Coaches must be holders of either a CAF B or CAf A Coaching Licences.

This has forced Mponda to recruit a qualified coach having also being amongst the teams that failed to pass the Club Licencing Test recently.

"We are trying to look out for someone who will fit the style of play of Premier Bet Wizard and we want to bring someone who understand young boys," Mponda told MBC on Friday.

According to Mponda, the new coach will be unveiled before the commencement of the new season.

In a related development, Azam Tigers and Blue Eagles have promoted their Assistant Coaches Patricio Kulemeka and Audley Makonyola to the position of Head Coaches respectively.

This follows the appointment of Azam and Eagles Head Coaches Gerald Phiri and Decklerk Msakakuona as Acting Head and Deputy Coaches for the Malawi Senior National Football Team by FAM.

The two will take care of the Flames as the FA continues its process of hiring an expatriate coach.