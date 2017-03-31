State produce trader Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation (Admarc) is considering selling some of its maize stock to Kenya and Tanzania.

Admarc board chairperson James Masumbu confirmed that the two East African countries reportedly inquired if they could sale them maize to them as they face shortage of the grain.

Masumbu said Admarc referred Kenya and Tanzania to Capital Hill for a discussion at government level on the deal.

He said the decision to sell the maize will be made month-end of April after harvesting.

According to Masumbu, Admarc has 100 000 metric tonnes of maize in stock.

He said they would need to sell the maize to pay back the loans they got.