31 March 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: College Owner Accused of Rape

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Fungai Lupande

The owner of Charlie's College in Budiriro 1, Harare, yesterday appeared in court accused of luring a 17-year-old student with $2 before taking her to a lodge where he raped her.

Bongani Charlie (44), who is also a teacher at the college, was remanded to April 24 on $100 bail.

He appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Barbara Chimboza facing a rape charge.

Prosecutor Ms Linda Gadzikwa alleged that on March 25 this year, the teenager - who is a Form Four student - was passing by Charlie's office.

He called her into his office.

It is alleged that Charlie gave the girl $2 and told her to wait for him at High Glen Shopping Centre to which she complied.

The court heard that later Charlie drove to the High Glen shops and picked up the teenager.

It is alleged that he went to a lodge in Waterfalls where he booked a room and allegedly raped her and later dropped her near her home.

The teenager opened up to her sister and the matter was reported to the police.

The complainant was examined at MSF Clinic.

Zimbabwe

National Prosecuting Authority Sleeping On Duty - Judge

High Court judge Justice Herbert Chitapi has taken a swipe at the National Prosecuting Authority for dereliction of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.