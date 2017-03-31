31 March 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Madzivanyika Rallies Harare City

Tagged:

Related Topics

HARARE City coach Mike Madzivanyika says his mission is to ensure that his men are competitive in the Castle Lager Premiership this year.

He replaced Mkhupali "Mr Cooper" Masuku who is now the team manager although his technical input into the team will be guaranteed.

The Herald is reliably informed that the Sunshine Boys have agreed terms with former Dynamos assistant coach Philemon Kutyakureva to become Madzivanyika's assistant.

Speaking at a media briefing yesterday ahead of their season opener against Yadah Stars tomorrow at the National Sports Stadium, Madzivanyika said he was ready for the assignment.

"Our expectations are high. We hope it is going to be a good season for us. We want to finish as high as possible. Every team wants to win the championship," he said.

"Yadah are coming from Division One and we cannot underrate them. We don't know much about them, but we have prepared for that match."

They lost Ronald Chitiyo, Raphael Manuvire and goalkeeper Tafadzwa Dube, but signed Malvern Gaki, Pritchard Mpelele, former ZPC Kariba forward Protasho Kabwe, Munya Sakho and Tinashe Vilakazi.

Zimbabwe

National Prosecuting Authority Sleeping On Duty - Judge

High Court judge Justice Herbert Chitapi has taken a swipe at the National Prosecuting Authority for dereliction of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.