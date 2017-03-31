Zimbabwe: Madzivanyika Rallies Harare City

HARARE City coach Mike Madzivanyika says his mission is to ensure that his men are competitive in the Castle Lager Premiership this year.

He replaced Mkhupali "Mr Cooper" Masuku who is now the team manager although his technical input into the team will be guaranteed.

The Herald is reliably informed that the Sunshine Boys have agreed terms with former Dynamos assistant coach Philemon Kutyakureva to become Madzivanyika's assistant.

Speaking at a media briefing yesterday ahead of their season opener against Yadah Stars tomorrow at the National Sports Stadium, Madzivanyika said he was ready for the assignment.

"Our expectations are high. We hope it is going to be a good season for us. We want to finish as high as possible. Every team wants to win the championship," he said.

"Yadah are coming from Division One and we cannot underrate them. We don't know much about them, but we have prepared for that match."

They lost Ronald Chitiyo, Raphael Manuvire and goalkeeper Tafadzwa Dube, but signed Malvern Gaki, Pritchard Mpelele, former ZPC Kariba forward Protasho Kabwe, Munya Sakho and Tinashe Vilakazi.