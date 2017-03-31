31 March 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Old Mutual Rescue Zimbabwe Open

By Takudzwa Chitsiga

IT'S confirmed, the country's flagship golf tournament, the Zimbabwe Open has a new sponsor.

The tournament was doubtful this year after its main sponsors Delta Beverages, through their Golden Pilsener brand, decided not to renew their marriage.

But the Sunshine Tour co-sanctioned tournament is back on the radar and will this year have diversified financial services giant Old Mutual as the main sponsor.

The Zimbabwe Open Golf championship, which is set to come to life in two weeks' time, will be launched next Thursday at a ceremony where the new sponsors will be unveiled.

Delta, through their Golden Pilsener brand, have been the core sponsors for the past five years and will this year come in as an anchor sponsor in a deal that also has Sahwira Events while ZOL and Tongaat Hullets also chipped in.

According to sources privy to the developments the deal is as good as done and all the parties are happy with the arrangements.

"The tournament is going ahead according to the Sunshine Tour calendar and everyone seems to be happy with the arrangements so far.

"I think there will be an official announcement next week Thursday where all the details will be unveiled, but as of now I can only assure you that Old Mutual are coming on board as the main sponsors.

"The only thing to wait for is for all the participants to gear up for the big occasion."

The Zimbabwe Open returned to the Sunshine tour in 2010 when Africom sponsored the first two editions while Delta came on board in 2012.

Old Mutual have been flexing their muscles on the domestic sporting scene and have become the biggest sponsors of local rugby.

They have invested huge amounts into the game, especially among the juniors, where they have been playing a leading role in shaping the future of rugby in this country.

