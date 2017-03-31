Zimbabwe: FC Platinum to Unveil Signings

FC PLATINUM will this morning unveil new acquisitions at Mandava before the team leaves for Harare for an opening day Castle Lager Premiership championship date with Dynamos on Sunday.

The Zvishavane giants have had a busy pre-season in which they have snatched the signatures of former Hwange striker Gift Mbweti, Talent Chawapihwa from ZPC Kariba, Brett Amidu (Dynamos) and Agrippa Murimba (Mutare City).

The Herald can also reveal that the club are likely to unveil Lawrence Mhlanga who has been at the centre of a wrangle with his former club, Chicken Inn.

Mhlanga seems to have won the battle after taking his matter to the Footballers Union of Zimbabwe who proved that he had no contract with the Gamecocks.

FC Platinum will also unveil former Tsholotsho coach Lizwe Sweswe who joined their coaching staff at the beginning of the season.

He is one of the club's assistant coaches.

The ambitious club, who want to win their first league title after coming close on a number of occasions, will be under the guidance of head coach Norman Mapeza.

"At the beginning of each season, it is important to unveil to all our stakeholders the new team. This is a standard format and one which we have done every year. This is an opportunity to clarify various issues before we begin the season," said Chido Chizondo, the club spokesperson.

FC Platinum, who are bankrolled by FC Platinum Holdings, will also unveil a new state-of-the-art team bus that will be used by players and coaching staff.

The company which bankrolls the football club purchased four buses at the beginning of the year.

FC Platinum Holdings will be using the three buses to ferry employees from Zvishavane town to Mimosa Mine on daily basis.

FC Platinum have come close to winning the league championship in recent years only to falter at the final hurdle.

However, analysts believe the club presents the best chance for a team, outside the country's two biggest cities of Harare and Bulawayo, to win the championship for the first time since 1966.

Run on very professional lines and led by one of the best administrators in domestic football, club president George Mawere, FC Platinum are a model for local Premiership.

They have been renovating Mandava, one of the best grounds in the country, and could be forced to play elsewhere.