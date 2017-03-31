Nigeria: Real Shekau Still Alive, We're in Desperate Search of Him, Says Military

Photo: Youtube

A still from a video release by Boko Haram shows its leader, Abubakar Shekau (file photo).

The Nigerian Military said yesterday, that the Boko Haram terrorists leader, Abubakar Shekau, was still alive contrary to earlier claim that he was killed sometimes late last year.

But the military said it was in desperate search of the terrorists commander, expressing optimism that he would soon be captured and brought to justice following his notorious activities which led to loss of many lives and property mostly in the North East part of the country.

The Defence Headquarters which said this, through its new Director of Information,Major Generak John Enenche, at a media forum, in Abuja, insisted that the F Shekau was still alive .

But Eneche said the military had not yet captured Shekau due to fictitious faces of some Boko Haram terrorists parading themselves as Abubakar Shekau.

He regretted that because of the fictitious nature of the real identity of Shekau, the Armed Forces has not been able to capture the leader of Boko Haram sects

Enenche while speaking on the comment credited by the Minister of Defence, Col Dan-Ali that the military was yet to apprehend Shekau, said: "The search for Shekau is still on. It (statement) was qualified with the truth that there were so many faces of Shekau, so we get the real Shekau.

He said :"But we are aware, and have come to know that the real Shekau is yet to be apprehended. If you remember, when Osama bin Ladin was killed, they went further to do a DNA test.

"It is because there so many faces of Shekau, that brought the mix up, but the real Shekau is yet to be caught, and we will get him."

Speaking on the military operations in the South East and South South, the he tasked the federal government to rather regularise the activities of illegal refiners.

Enenche said "the current operation in the South South and South East of the country by the Nigerian military is Operation Delta Safe is to stem the activities of oil thieves and other criminalities in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria.

"In this regard, several illegal refineries, and other illegal bunkering activities have been curtailed. The operation is on-going.

"It is hoped that with the proposal of the Federal Government to encourage the illegal refiners to regularize and legalise their ventures, there would be a reduction if not eradication of this economic crime among the other criminalities in the Niger Delta region.

" It will therefore bear positively on Operation Delta Safe."

Major General Enenche added that the military "has been able to decimate and degrade the Boko Haram terrorists from their activity to splinter acts of terrorism here and there mostly within Borno State.

He said :"Currently, clearance operation is on going jointly by the force to eliminate both active and passive acts of terrorism in the North East.

"It is worthy of note that some countries such as Britain, USA and France among others provided one form of assistance to the military in our effort so far in the North East.

" It is hoped that the collaboration would continue to ensure that; this "evil of terrorism is eliminated from Nigeria and equally degraded globally,"he said.

Enenche said similar operation was taking place in the North Central states.

Hear him: "It is aimed at curtailing incessant ethno-religious crisis, combating cattle rustling, armed robbery, sectarian crisis and erstwhile attacks by Boko Haram among others. It can be rightly said that relative peace has returned particularly to Plateau State."

According to him,"Operation Awatse in the South West is aimed at protecting installations and petroleum products related criminality with negative socio-economic consequence for the country.

"It is ongoing. Surveillance is key to the success of the military in this operation, which is based on accurate and timely intelligence and information. In this regard, the general public around Lagos and Ogun States in particular are very useful for more successes in this operation."