31 March 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: UK Deports 23 Nigerians for Immigration Offences

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Government of the United Kingdom has deported 23 Nigerians for committing immigration-related offences in the country. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the deportees arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMlA) Lagos at about 6.a.m on Friday.

The deportees,who are all males, were brought back in a chartered aircraft. DSP Joseph Alabi, the Spokesman of the Lagos Airport Police Command, confirmed the development to NAN.

The deportees were received by officers of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), and the Police.

Also on ground to receive them were officials of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN). NAN gathered that the deportees were profiled by immigration authorities and given stipends to facilitate their transportation to their respective states.

The Italian Government on March 8, deported 37 Nigerians from the country for similar reasons.

Nigeria

Buhari Deploys Four Ambassadors

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday deployed four of the newly confirmed ambassadors to the United States, Europe and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.